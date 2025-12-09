Major environmental laws pass Federal Parliament

By Melissa Blewitt

Labor struck a deal with the Greens to reform environment laws in exchange for more federal oversight of forestry and land clearing, and no “fast-tracking” for coal and gas projects.

However, renewable developments may be fast-tracked, land use restricted and a new environmental watchdog established under the amendments to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

Changes to the environmental laws comes more than five years after professor Graeme Samuel delivered his review of Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act in 2020.

“This is a landmark day for the environment in this country,” Albanese told reporters at a press conference in Canberra on Thursday, 28 November.

Environment Minister Murray Watt said the passage of the laws, had been “years in the making” and he was confident the government had found the right balance for both the environment and business.

Farmers groups have voiced their concerns in relation to the new environmental laws.

“Farmers have been left bitterly disappointed by the deal between the Government and the Greens on environmental reform,” National Farmers Federation President Hamish McIntyre stated.

“The Prime Minister has confirmed the Government has made a deal with the Greens on the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act 1999, through the environment protection reform bill process.

“As stewards of more than half of Australia’s environment, farmers understand the importance of doing the right thing by the land.

“They’ve also historically borne the brunt of complex federal environmental laws, often at odds with state obligations.

“That’s why the NFF has supported genuine reform, but not this deal.

“Our key concern is the announcement of ‘closer controls’ of ‘high risk land clearing’. The specifics of this remain unclear, and we are urgently calling for clarity.

“The introduction of reduced regrowth thresholds to the long-established ‘continuing use’ provision will promote poor environmental outcomes and increase bushfire risk.

“It will interfere with routine vegetation management of regrowth to prevent bushfires, keep land productive, and manage weeds.

“The misunderstanding of agricultural practices is bitterly disappointing.

“The NFF will continue to try to make these reforms as workable for the farm sector as possible.”

NSW Farmers has warned new nature reforms rushed through Federal Parliament will fail to deliver productive outcomes for the environment.

While the reforms were intended to protect the environment, NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said the role of agriculture in conserving the landscape had been ignored in the Federal Government’s quest to rush through reforms before the year’s end.

“Senator Watt has declared that any deal will do, so long as the laws are in place before we put Christmas lunch on the table,” Mr Martin said.

“This rushed deal with the Greens does not achieve the long-term consensus we need for effective environmental law, and it won’t actually conserve our landscape either.

“The environment and how farmers protect it is simply too important to sacrifice to tick a box, and the impacts of this rush job will be felt by farmers and the landscape for generations to come.

“Once again, green tape slammed through by those far away from our farms will restrict our ability to care for and conserve the environment.

“They’re wrecking the environment in the name of saving the environment – and it’s not just farmers, but all people that rely on our productive landscape for their food and clothing, who will pay the price.”

Federal Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said “The Albanese Government’s deal with the Greens to force its flawed EPBC reforms through the Senate confirms the Labor-Greens alliance is back, locking Australia into a chaotic regime that will hurt jobs, productivity and investment.

“At a time when project pipelines are tightening, productivity has fallen, and competition for global capital is fierce, Labor has chosen a model that makes it harder to approve major projects, harder to employ Australians and harder for regional communities to grow.

“Under Labor and the Greens, gas and critical minerals projects that are essential to Australia’s energy security, industrial base and global competitiveness will be pushed into the approvals slow lane.

“And it won’t stop there. The impacts of this deal will flow straight through to the construction industry, pushing up the cost of building materials and making it even harder for Australians to build and buy homes.

“Labor’s EPBC package was already unworkable. By locking in a Greens-backed model, the Government has cemented uncertainty, entrenched excessive regulatory power in an unaccountable EPA, and guaranteed longer delays for project approvals across the economy.

“These reforms also ignore clear recommendations of the Samuel Review which called for clear rules, reduced duplication and faster, more certain approvals.

“The Coalition was constructive at every step, offering sensible amendments and a practical pathway to deliver genuine streamlining and improved environmental outcomes.

“Our approach would have fixed bad laws and turned them into genuine reforms that lifted productivity, supported jobs and attracted investment.

“Industry, and business agreed substantial changes were vitally needed to make the legislation workable.

:The Coalition will oppose the Labor Greens destructive deal and fight for an environmental system that protects our natural heritage while supporting jobs, investment and the communities that rely on a strong economy.”

• TOP RIGHT: Federal Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has voiced her disappointment over the Federal Government’s deal with the Greens, which saw reforms made to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. Image Credit: www.nswliberal.org.au