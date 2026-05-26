Magnificent milestone

By Melissa Blewitt

Not everyone can say they have clocked up one million kilometres volunteering as a community transport driver – but Condobolin’s Gordon Wheatley can.

For over 20 years he has been taking people to medical appointments in regional centres such as Orange as a volunteer driver for Community Transport in Condobolin.

“Over the past 20 years, Gordon has generously dedicated his time, compassion, and commitment to supporting residents who rely on safe and reliable transport,” Neighbourhood Central Manager Community Transport Lyn Townsend said.

“In that time, he has travelled more than one million kilometres – an extraordinary achievement that reflects not only his longevity in the role but also the countless individuals and communities he has assisted along the way.

“His dedication stands as an inspiring example of service, reliability, and genuine care for others, and we are deeply grateful for the positive impact he continues to make in our community.”

Congratulations Mr Wheatley on your extraordinary milestone!