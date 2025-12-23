Madison is a lucky winner
Residents came out in force to see who would win the $2,500 in major prizes in the Business Condobolin Shop Condo for Christmas promotion major draw on Sunday, 14 December. Madison Staines was the lucky winner of the major prize ($1,200), with two other locals claiming the minor draws. All winners had to be in attendance to claim their reward. Wendy Patton took home second prize of $800, while Bailey Anderson claimed the $500 third prize. Several unlucky people missed out after not being there to collect the prize on the night or had an incomplete passport. Business Condobolin and the Rotary Club of Condobolin collaborated to bring the much anticipated event to the community. ABOVE: Business Condobolin President Max Jones, Wendy Patton, Bailey Anderson (with his dad Bart), Maddie Staines and Rotary Club of Condobolin President Susan Bennett. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
