Maddox excels

Condobolin Public School student Maddox Stewart has qualified to compete at State Cross Country Carnival, after a strong performance at the Western Trials on Wednesday, 11 June. Maddox will head to Sydney later in the year. ABOVE: Maddox Stewart and Toby Patton. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.

