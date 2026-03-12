Maddison represents with passion and pride

By Melissa Blewitt

Maddison Donnelly represented Condobolin Show Society with grace, passion, and pride at The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final.

The event was hosted by the Eugowra Show Society on Saturday, 28 February. Over 300 guests attended the Zone 6 Final at the brand-new Eugowra Community Centre.

Although Maddison did not progress to the next level, the Condobolin Show Society could not be prouder of her achievements and the way she has represented the community throughout her journey. She has been an outstanding ambassador, showcasing the spirit of the community with dedication and enthusiasm.

“Maddi, you did us so proud representing Condobolin. You spoke flawlessly about the issues facing our regional communities and carried yourself with such confidence and grace. You truly couldn’t have done a better job,” a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page read.

“It was great to see you supported by family and friends, along with committee members Rex Press and Tasha Hurley, and our President Jeff Kirk.

“Congratulations to the Eugowra organising committee on a seamless event. Thank you to the judges and to the generous sponsors who make opportunities like this possible.

“We’re incredibly proud of the way Condobolin was represented.”

Maddison was interviewed by judges were Karen Bailey from The Land, Phil Lemieux from PSC Insurance, and Jody Nelson-Gleeson, Vice President AgShows NSW.

Clair Stiff (Wellington Show Society NSW), Eva Price (Blayney Show – Blayney A & P Assn Inc) and Libby Coles (Forbes Show NSW) will now step forward to proudly represent Zone 6 at the State Final during the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Condobolin Show Society will be looking for entrants for the 2026 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman. Please contact coordinator Rachael Bendall on 0458 554 294 or Show Secretary Carol-Ann Malouf on 0428 681 099 closer to Show time if you are interested.