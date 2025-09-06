Maddison named Condobolin Show’s 2025 Young Woman

Maddison Donnelly has been named Condobolin Show’s 2025 Young Woman. Maddison is the daughter of David (Fred) and Louise Donnelly of Condobolin. The announcement was made during the official opening of the 129th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 23 August. Maddison will now participate in the Zone 6 Final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition in Eugowra on Saturday, 28 February 2026. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.