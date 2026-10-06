Mackenzie is a finalist
Trundle Central School students Mackenzie Bolam was a finalist in the 13 Years High Jump at the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) State Athletics Championship. Congratulations to Mackenzie, what a wonderful achievement! Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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