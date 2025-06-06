LYS Footy Night

Condobolin Youth Centre- Friday Night Footy – Eels vs Knights

What a great night! We had 17 kids come along to enjoy the game, with plenty of hot chips, gravy, and a delicious Spag Bol to keep everyone warm and happy.

Willy was especially excited to see the Eels take the win!

The next Friday Night Footy at the Youthy will be today (Friday 6th June) for – Round 14 -Storm vs Cowboys.

We hope to see you all there for another fun night!

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc.

Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.

Contributed.