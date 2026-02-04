Lyn Lancaster named 2026 Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year
By Melissa Blewitt
Lyn Lancaster from Lake Cargelligo, has been named Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year for 2026.
Deadmans Point Volunteer Group were the recipients the Lachlan Shire Community Service (Australia Day Award).
Quade Peterson from Condobolin was recognised with the Sportsperson of the Year Award.
Ashton Harris (Lake Cargelligo) was named Local Young Citizen of the Year.
The 2026 Lachlan Shire Event of the Year Award was presented to Tottenham Horse Sports and Gymkhana.
Winners and nominees were recognised for their exceptional contribution and outstanding service to the local community.
Image Credit Adam Kerezsy
