Lucy represents with passion and pride

By Melissa Blewitt

Lucy Kirk represented Condobolin Show Society with grace, passion, and pride at The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final.

The event was hosted by the Dubbo Show Society on Saturday, 8 March.

Although Lucy did not progress to the next level, the Condobolin Show Society could not be prouder of her achievements and the way she has represented the community throughout her journey. She has been an outstanding ambassador, showcasing the spirit of the community with dedication and enthusiasm.

Lucy attended an interview at the Dubbo RSL Club in the morning where she was interviewed by Mr David Peters (AgShows NSW Honorary Secretary), Karen Bailey (The Land Newspaper) and Jessica Towns (The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Runner-Up 2023). She then attended a luncheon before getting ready for the dinner and an on-stage interview in the evening.

“Condobolin arrived in force – eighteen of my family, friends, and show committee representatives came to support me which was no small thing and was incredibly special. I was overwhelmed with just how lucky I am to have a family and a community that loves and backs me so wholeheartedly,” Lucy said.

“It’s a great character-building exercise. The competition was fierce, and the judges deliberated for so long – it was very clear that any one of us could have taken it.

“But that’s what makes this program great is that it’s really all just about personal growth; making new friends, connections and opportunities.”

Lucy believes the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman offers opportunities to promote rural living and all it has to offer.

“I want young women from small towns to feel that they belong on any stage, in any room, and in any opportunity – just as much as anyone else – the Young Woman program is a great way to achieve that,” she explained.

“There’s no place in the world I love more than Condo so I’m very proud to continue representing Condobolin as their 60th Young Woman. I look forward to seeing everyone at the 2025 Show Ball.

“I’ve made lifelong friends now over this shared experience which is the best thing to come out of it.”

While Lucy is not going to the Sydney Royal as Zone 6 representative, she will however, be at the Show, embracing a different role.

“Even though I wasn’t selected to represent at Sydney Royal this time, I’ve subsequently been offered a job at the Sydney Royal in the broadcast box, so you just never know. I’ll still be there cheering on the other girls and having a great time so it’s definitely worth it.”

Sophie Cargill from Dubbo Show Society, Tessa Parry from Coonamble Show Society Inc and Isabel Smith from Royal Bathurst Show will be representing Zone 6 at The 2025 Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.

Condobolin Show Society will be looking for entrants for the 2025 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman. Please contact coordinator Rachael Bendall on 0458 554 294 or Show Secretary Carol-Ann Malouf on 0428 681 099 closer to Show time if you are interested.

The 2025 Show Ball will be held on Saturday, 9 August.