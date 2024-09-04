Lucy named Condobolin Show’s 2024 Young Woman

Lucy Kirk has been named Condobolin Show’s 2024 Young Woman. The announcement was made during the official opening of the 128th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 24 August. Former Condobolin and national Showgirl Lee Cobb had the honour of opening the 2024 Show. Lucy is the daughter of Tom and Kate Kirk of “The Gilgais”, Condobolin. She is agricultural communications professional, who is passionate about changing the narrative that young women need to leave Condobolin to find fulfilling opportunities.

The following is her speech she made after being sashed Condobolin Show’s 2024 Young Woman.

“Wow, thank you so much. To be truthful, I actually wasn’t expecting this, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Claudia over the last week and I can tell you we would have been very, very lucky to have her represent us. So please if you see Claudia around this afternoon make her feel welcome to Condo she’d be a real asset for our town,” she began.

“Seeing all the gorgeous ex-showgirls show up today in their sashes has been a real reminder for me about the importance of this competition and what it’s all about. I was six years old when I first slipped a sash on at the condo show and for anyone who knows me knows that I was a hopelessly shy child, but putting on a sash give you a sense of confidence and permission to speak, and to be yourself which is something that as women we probably don’t do enough, we often dilute ourselves in conversations, we slip into the background and we don’t always show up authentically, so in accepting this award I hope that I can extend that same sense of confidence and clarity to other young women so that we have lots of young girls and women walking through life everyday as if they’re wearing a sash. That would be my dream.

“So, thank you to the judges for this incredible honour, Condo show is hands down in my opinion the best country show in this country and I am incredibly proud to be part of this community here. In my view, the condo show is amazing for one simple reason – and that is that it brings absolutely everyone together. Whether you’re 2 or 82, whether you’re showing livestock, show jumping, just here for the show bags, or are a “show bag” (haha) – it’s an event that brings the entire community together and feels like a big bear hug every year so thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be an ambassador for this event and this community. “I’d also like to thank my family who have been heavily involved in this event for many many years before I was even born so without their influence I certainly wouldn’t be here, so thank you mum and dad, and Jeff and Bruce all my other extended family who make up a big part of the show. And to my other family – the mighty condobolin show committee, we may be small but manage to do the work of about 50 people and that’s complete credit to the hardworking people that make up our committee.

“To Carol-Ann, our incredible secretary, who has been the backbone of this event for over 50 years, you deserve all the recognition in the world. To our president, Jeff, who’s here months before the show, handling all the nitty gritty tasks no one else would even think of, and to our Vice presidents Rachel and Rex, along with Graham, our treasurer, thank you for everything you do to make this event happen every year. And to the rest of the committee and to all our fabulous helpers, thank you for being great company, for all your hard work – it certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. So, thank you – I am eternally grateful and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the good old Condo Show,” she concluded.