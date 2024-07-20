Lucky Zoo winners

Chayce and Hunter Laneyrie were one of the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing tigers, giraffes and Galapagos Tortoise at the Zoo. Betsy Wheeler drew the winner at 12pm on Thursday, 27 June at the Condobolin Newsagancy. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.