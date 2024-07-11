Lucky Zoo Pass winners

Jaxxon and Troyson Richards were one of the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing hyenas, monkeys and tigers at the Zoo. Betsy Wheeler drew the winner at 12pm on Thursday, 27 June at the Condobolin Newsagancy. Image Credit: Hayley Egan.