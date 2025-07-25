Lucky Zoo Pass winners!

Zayden Johnstone and Susie Brangwin were the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing all manner of unique animals at the Zoo. Ellie Bremner drew the winner at 12pm on Friday, 4 July at the Condobolin Newsagency.

ABOVE: Zayden Johnstone is excited to be able to see zebras, meerkats, lions and tigers when he visits the zoo. He is also looking forward to taking his brother Kylan with him on an adventure together. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

BELOW:Susie Branwin’s children were very excited that she was announced as one of the winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. Nicholas is keen to see a chameleon and a cheetah; Victoria a giraffe; Hailey zebras and meerkats; and Ryan wants to see koalas, kangaroos and a green anaconda. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.