Lucky Zoo Pass winners!

Laynee Loftus, Leyton Crow and Damaris Otto were the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing animals such as hyenas, monkeys and tigers at the Zoo. Ellie Bremner drew the winner at 12pm on Friday, 11 April at the Condobolin Newsagency.

BELOW LEFT Laynee Loftus and Al Loftus; BELOW RIGHT Leyton Crow: and ABOVE: Maximus Haworth, Damaris Otto and Lynette Haworth. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.