Lucky Zoo Pass winners!
Laynee Loftus, Leyton Crow and Damaris Otto were the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing animals such as hyenas, monkeys and tigers at the Zoo. Ellie Bremner drew the winner at 12pm on Friday, 11 April at the Condobolin Newsagency.
BELOW LEFT Laynee Loftus and Al Loftus; BELOW RIGHT Leyton Crow: and ABOVE: Maximus Haworth, Damaris Otto and Lynette Haworth. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Lucky Zoo Pass winners!
Laynee Loftus, Leyton Crow and Damaris Otto were the lucky [...]
Kiacatoo CWA
Kiacatoo CWA Hello again. On Saturday 8th March I attended [...]
A very successful Condo 750 held
Todd Ridley has won the 2025 Condo 750 (Moto) title. [...]
A moment of reflection
Condobolin Public School came together as a school to pause [...]
Lots of activities at Youth Centre
Lachlan Youth Services Youth Centre has been a hive of [...]