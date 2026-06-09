Lucky winner Dianne grabs groceries

The CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch Grocery Grab was held at Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin on Saturday, 23 May. Lucky winner Dianne Jones had two minutes to fill her trolley with up to $2,000 worth of goodies (conditions applied). She raced between the aisles as the community cheered her on from the sidelines. The Grocery Grab was generously donated by Chamen’s IGA and

Liquor Condobolin. ABOVE: Wendy Shoemark, Dianne Jones, Chamens IGA and Liquor Store Manager Christian Dagorne and Sharon Coleman. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.