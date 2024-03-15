LSC welcomes new Director Environment and Planning

Lachlan Shire Council is pleased to announce that Mr Patrick Ruettjes commenced as Director Environment and Planning on Monday, 4 March 2024.

Mr Ruettjes is an experienced Urban and Regional Planner who studied in Germany and France.

He has 25 years’ experience working predominantly in state and local government and comes to Lachlan Shire from a position with the Queensland State Government.

During his career, Mr Ruettjes has worked across a broad spectrum of planning disciplines including all aspects of development assessment, strategic planning, community planning, social planning and transport planning. He has also worked on large scale urban renewal projects in Germany and France.

In addition to his extensive planning experience, Mr Ruettjes has a strong interest in economic development and experience in community consultation.

Mr Ruettjes has moved to Condobolin with his wife. He says “I am settling in very well and enjoying the country hospitality. I’m looking forward to meeting the local and regional stakeholders and working with them to make Lachlan Shire even better,” he concluded.

Lachlan Shire Council General Manager, Mr Greg Tory, introduced Mr Ruettjes and said “I’m delighted to welcome Mr Ruettjes to Lachlan Shire Council. His depth of experience will be a valuable asset to the Executive Leadership Team as well as to the wider organisation and community of the Lachlan Shire. I look forward to working with Mr Ruettjes and am confident he will settle into his new role and our community quickly,” Mr Tory concluded.

Press Release.