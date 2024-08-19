LSC to receive $9.05 million funding

Lachlan Shire Council will share in $64 million in disaster road repair funding.

They will receive $9.05 million to repair roads and transport infrastructure damaged during natural disasters.

This funding boost comes as Lachlan, Lithgow, Cabonne, Weddin, Forbes, and Parkes local government areas were among the first in the state to sign a pioneering pilot funding agreement with the NSW Reconstruction Authority and Transport for NSW, streamlining the distribution of disaster recovery funds.

Previously, councils faced significant financial strain as they had to finance infrastructure repairs upfront and wait for reimbursement from other levels of government.

Now, through the newly established Tripartite Agreements, councils can access advance funding, from the NSW and Australian Governments through Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), at the onset of each reconstruction phase.

“The Tripartite Agreements are a great example of government working with communities to develop new solutions that improve disaster response,” Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib explained.

“We are committed to building on the success of these agreements and rolling out more support to help communities rebuild faster after disasters.”

The Tripartite Agreements mean less financial pressure on councils, faster road repairs for communities and enhance collaboration between government agencies.

“For too long councils have struggled to get timely access to disaster road recovery funding, so the new Tripartite Agreements were introduced to speed up the process,” Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Recovery and Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin said.

“The Tripartite Agreements have been a huge success as Transport for NSW was able to deliver $296 million into councils’ bank accounts in the last three months alone. Prior to the 2022 natural disasters, a normal budget would have around $190 million per year for natural disaster road recovery funding.

“With the $3.3 billion in the budget allocated over the next four years for natural disaster road recovery funding, we will be rolling out funding faster than ever before.

“Regional communities will now be able to rebuild roads and restore vital transport links more quickly thanks to the collaborative efforts of councils, Transport for NSW and the NSW Reconstruction Authority.”

Other Councils also receiving funding under this initiative include Lithgow City Council ($33.75 million); Cabonne Council ($10.86 million), Weddin Shire ($4.59 million), Forbes Shire Council ($3.43 million) and Parkes Shire Council ($2.51 million).

“Securing over $64 million in funding for these western LGAs is a vital step forward in rebuilding our community after the devastation caused by natural disasters,” Labor’s spokesperson for Barwon, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange and Cootamundra, Stephen Lawrence stated.

“These funds will directly support the repair of our roads and essential infrastructure, ensuring safer and more reliable connections for everyone in our community.”