LSC honoured at NSW Local Government Awards

Lachlan Shire Council has been honoured at the prestigious 2024 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.

On Thursday, 6 June Council’s Condobolin Improved Freight Logistics and Visitor Information Centre Project was awarded ‘Highly Commended’ in the Asset and Infrastructure category during a ceremony held at Sydney’s Star Event Centre.

“It’s really exciting to see Council’s efforts recognised at a state level and it is something to be extremely proud of,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Cr Paul Phillips stated.

“The project was a tremendous milestone for the shire and will have long-term benefits for residents and visitors alike.”

The project involved the reconstruction and enhancement of nine kilometres of road, including the augmentation of the Lachlan Valley Way from Willow Bend Road to Murie Creek.

“This upgrade improves flood immunity and provides a transport route for heavy vehicles during Newell Highway closures due to flooding or incidents,” a Lachlan Shire Council statement said.

The project also incorporated the development of the ‘Utes in the Paddock’ Tourism Precinct, which is now home to the new Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre, Jockey’s Memorial Garden, a heavy vehicle rest area and new traveller rest facilities.

“The Asset and Infrastructure Award recognises initiatives that maximise benefits to the community and showcases projects that develop and manage community assets. The award attracted strong nominations across two population-based categories,” a Lachlan Shire Council statement said.

“Nominated under projects valued over $1.5 million in local government areas with a population under 150,000 residents, Council was up against some strong competition with Randwick City Council, Tweed Shire Council, Tamworth Regional Council and Cabonne Council making up a field of ten nominations.”

The winner on the night was the City of Canada Bay (population over 90,000) with their $84 million Concord Oval Community and Sports Precinct development.

The Condobolin Improved Freight Logistics and Visitor Information Centre Project was made possible through grant funding of approximately $15.5 million from state and federal governments and Lachlan Shire Council.