LSC General Manager Greg Tory resigns

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory has resigned.

Mr Tory’s resignation will be effective from 2 September 2025. He is leaving Lachlan Shire to take up the Role of Chief Executive Officer with Glamorgan Spring Bay Council in Tasmania.

He has held the position of General Manager for the past seven years, and directly notified Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM of his decision.

“Greg has been our GM since July 2018. During this time, he has led the team at Lachlan Shire through a period marked by great difficulty and great success,” he said.

“During his tenure, Greg helped us navigate the challenges we encountered through drought, Covid 19 Lockdowns, mouse plagues and the record floods of 2022.

“He was also instrumental in the delivery of some significant projects across our Shire. These include our awardwinning Renewable Energy Program and Improved Freight logistics and Visitor

Information Centre project.

“Also redevelopment of Foster Street and the CBD in Lake Cargelligo, improvement of the Tottenham water supply and bringing RFDS medical Services to the Shire. Greg also ensured the establishment of a secondary water supply for Condobolin, which will be operational within the next few months.

“Greg’s ability to ensure that our funding is used to deliver the best value for our Shire has been one of his strengths and I will miss his experienced guiding hand,” Mayor Medcalf concluded.

Mr Tory said he had “mixed feelings” about leaving, but was looking forward to embarking on a new journey.

“It is with mixed feelings that I resign from the position of General Manager of Lachlan Shire Council,” he revealed in a statement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the past seven years in this challenging and rewarding role. I have been fortunate to work with a great group of councillors and a dedicated team of people.

“I cannot be prouder of what the team at Lachlan Shire has achieved during this time and there are some projects still underway which I would like to be here to see completed.

“However, I am also looking forward to new challenges and am excited to take up my new role in September.”