LSC funding round to open soon

Round Two of Lachlan Shire Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Funding will be open from 1 August until 15 September 2024.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application at the end of October 2024.

Requests must be submitted by 4pm on 15 September 2024 via: Email: council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au by post: PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW 2877 or in person: 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin

All requests must be submitted in writing.

Applicants should review Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Policy and guidelines to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria prior to completing an application.

The policy, guidelines and application form can be found Council’s website.

Information sourced from Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.