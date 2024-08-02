LSC funding round to open soon
Round Two of Lachlan Shire Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Funding will be open from 1 August until 15 September 2024.
Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application at the end of October 2024.
Requests must be submitted by 4pm on 15 September 2024 via: Email: council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au by post: PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW 2877 or in person: 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin
All requests must be submitted in writing.
Applicants should review Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Policy and guidelines to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria prior to completing an application.
The policy, guidelines and application form can be found Council’s website.
Information sourced from Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.
Latest News
LSC funding round to open soon
Round Two of Lachlan Shire Council’s Community Donation and Event [...]
Local youth enjoy State of Origin
Local youth enjoyed watching the NSW Blues take victory over [...]
CPS celebrates with Cultural Immersion Assembly
Condobolin Public School celebrated NAIDOC Week with a Cultural Immersion [...]
Galari Ag Trophies
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played a 4BBB stableford [...]
Commonwealth Bank Lake Cargelligo branch wearing their PJs to help kids in care
On Friday, 19 July 2024, the Lake Cargelligo Commonwealth Bank [...]
Music, stories and laughter
On Thursday, 11 July the WCC Language Program hosted a [...]