LSC adopts new Community Strategic Plan

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council has adopted a new Community Strategic Plan.

The Plan was adopted at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, 30 June.

At this meeting Council resolved to formally make the Rates, Annual charges and Water Consumption Charges, and to adopt the Fees and Charges for the 2025/2026 financial year.

“The Rates were made in accordance with the rate peg of 4.3 per cent determined by IPART. No public submissions were received on the proposed Rates and Charges during the consultation

period which ended at 5pm on 26 June 2025,” a statement by Lachlan Shire Council said.

“At the meeting, Council also adopted the Community Strategic Plan 2025-2035 and associated documents which include the Operational Plan 2025-2026, 2026-2029 Delivery Program, Resourcing Strategy, Workforce Plan 2026-2029 and the 10-year Long Term Financial Plan.

“The Community Strategic Plan was revised following consultation with the community in early 2025. The draft Plan was placed on public exhibition from 29 May to 26 June 2025 with no feedback on the proposed plan being received from the community or other stakeholders. The Plan was adopted without any further amendments.”

Council also considered the draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2025-2029 (DIAP).

“The DIAP was revised following community consultation in late 2024,” the Lachlan Shire Council statement revealed.

“The draft DIAP was placed on public exhibition following the April 2025 Council meeting and no further feedback was received. Council resolved to adopt the DIAP as presented.

“The revised DIAP 2025-2029 will support the objectives of Council and provide practical ways to enhance accessibility and inclusivity. The DIAP is referenced in other Council plans and strategies including the Delivery Program, Operational Plan and Workforce Plan.”

The newly adopted documents will be available on Council’s website (www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au)