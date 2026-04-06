Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival

On Friday 6th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School students travelled to West Wyalong for the Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival. A perfect day for swimming with clear skies, sunshine & smiles from everyone.

Everyone swam with passion & confidence, displaying sportsmanship & support for one another throughout the day.

Congratulations, to Elle, Nate, Billy K, Emme, Jai, Jack, Archie, Beau, Ella, Caden, Noah H, Jax H, Dimity & Lily F on placing 1st or 2nd. A special mention to Caden Smith who was the Senior Boy Age Champion with an outstanding 120 points.

All these students will now compete at the Western Region Carnival in Dubbo on March 26th. Well done, everyone!

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.