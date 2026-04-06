Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival
On Friday 6th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School students travelled to West Wyalong for the Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival. A perfect day for swimming with clear skies, sunshine & smiles from everyone.
Everyone swam with passion & confidence, displaying sportsmanship & support for one another throughout the day.
Congratulations, to Elle, Nate, Billy K, Emme, Jai, Jack, Archie, Beau, Ella, Caden, Noah H, Jax H, Dimity & Lily F on placing 1st or 2nd. A special mention to Caden Smith who was the Senior Boy Age Champion with an outstanding 120 points.
All these students will now compete at the Western Region Carnival in Dubbo on March 26th. Well done, everyone!
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Over 100 short-term closure orders issued to illegal tobacconists
NSW Health inspectors have now issued 105 short-term closure orders [...]
Under 17’s defeated in Grand Final
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Under 17’s took on Parkes Under [...]
Chaffey enters Shadow Cabinet
Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffy has been appointed to the [...]
Sonny, Ethan and Ty join Lower Lachlan AFL Team
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Sonny, Ethan and Ty [...]
Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival
On Friday 6th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School students travelled [...]
International Women’s Day
Media Release On Thursday 5th March at our Lake Cargelligo [...]