Lots of Showtime fun!

By Melissa Blewitt

Maddison Donnelly has been named Condobolin Show’s 2025 Young Woman.

The announcement was made during the official opening of the 129th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 23 August. Local Farmer Wants a Wife stars Dustin Manwaring and Sophie Trethowan had the honour of opening the 2025 Show.

Maddison is the daughter of David (Fred) and Louise Donnelly of Condobolin.

She stepped into the competition with pride, purpose, and a deep connection to her hometown. Inspired by her mum, Louise (Condobolin Showgirl in 1994), Maddison embraced the experience to grow in confidence, give back to the place that shaped her, and celebrate the values of a community that uplifts and supports one another.

“I feel incredibly lucky to call Condobolin home,” she revealed.

Maddison works as an Oral Health Therapist and is undertaking a Bachelor of Oral Health at Charles Sturt University. Her ambition is to study a Bachelor of Dental Science and complete Dental Outreach Programs in Condobolin.

Her interests include CrossFit, water skiing, netball and creative hobbies like crochet, baking and reading. Maddison is a Lachlan Valley Physie volunteer, completed a volunteer dental outreach program in Papua New Guinea and was a Condobolin Tri Sports participant.

Maddison will now participate in the Zone 6 Final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition in Eugowra on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

Miss Condo Tiny Tot was Poppie Anderson, Master Condo Tiny Tot was Beau Kelly, and Junior Showgirl was Scarlett Barnes. The sponsors of the event were Sunrise Energy Metals and Cathy Thompson.

The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Pavilion went to Bill Worthington, while the Most Successful Junior Exhibitor in Pavilion was won by Emma Patton.

Cael Hickman was crowned the 2025 Condo Show Bloke. If something needed doing, Cael proved his commitment to ensuring the success the show and therefore was named the inaugural winner.

The 2025 Condobolin Show encouraged the celebration of a unique hair style as it looked to crown the town’s Best Mullet in three age groups. In the Junior category, Ryder Piercy took out first prize, with Henry Hocking second, Chayce Laneyrie third and Tallyn Brown fourth. Bodhi Monk won the 13 Years to 17 Years group, while Paul Yeomans won the Open category.

A highlight on the Saturday of the Show was the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump, which saw local Chris Krebs and “Rover” take out the top title with a height of 2.14 metres.

Vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment captivated the community’s imagination, with the very best in cookery, art, flowers, produce, agriculture, wool, and trades was showcased in the SRA Pavilion.

The Condobolin Veteran and Vintage Restoration Club and the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band participated in the Grand Parade, along with the best of the cattle exhibitors. A crescendo of colours lit up the night sky, as the Fletcher’s Fireworks Finale signalled the end to another success Condobolin Show.

Next year, the Condobolin Show will celebrate 130 years, where rich history and community spirit will shine once again.