Lots of Playgroup fun for children

The last day of Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup for Term Three was held on Tuesday, 24 September. Toasties and fruit were on the menu once participants finished painting and playing for the morning. Playgroup returned on Tuesday 15, October. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 16/10/2024By

