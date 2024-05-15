Lots of fun at Social Tennis

Condobolin Tennis Club held a Social Twilight Tennis Round Robin Tournament on Friday, 26 April. The fun night of social tennis saw teams of two (any combination) take to the courts. Winners on the night Kyle Dargin and Damon Goolagong with a close battle for runners up going to Owen Morgan and Daryl Nesbitt. “A massive thank you to everyone involved in our first social tennis night. Lots of fun and laughs,” a post on the Condobolin Tennis Club Facebook Page read. “It’s great to see the courts being used and the community getting behind fun events.” The community is urged to keep an eye out for when the next social tennis night will be held. Image Credit: Condobolin Tennis Club Facebook Page.