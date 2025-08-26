Lots of festive fun for Condobolin Post Office

The Condobolin Post Office team celebrated its Christmas Party at the Condo Hotel on Saturday, 2 August. Everyone had a festive fun-filled time. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

