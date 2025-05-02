Latest News
A moment of reflection
Condobolin Public School came together as a school to pause [...]
Lots of activities at Youth Centre
Lachlan Youth Services Youth Centre has been a hive of [...]
2025 CHS SRC Representatives recognised
By Melissa Blewitt Several Condobolin High School students were recognised [...]
CHS students recognised with Scholarships
Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL [...]
$7.96 million Condobolin rail upgrade
By Melissa Blewitt Farmers in the Central West of NSW [...]
A new business for Mikhala
Mikhala Mitchell is the new owner of Stem the Florist. [...]