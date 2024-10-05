Lorraine and Dick win at Bridge
Bridge
I think Karma from my past lives must be catching up with me, as I have not had good cards for weeks.
Last week I did not play a single hand, and my partner played only three, and thankfully made each contract. Well, done Wendy. The rest of the time we played a defensive game. Other partnerships had better luck or better cards or just better skill.
Lorraine and Dick played the best with a score of 2,900 points. Jan and John played well with a score of 2,620 points. Welcome back Suzie, who along with her partner Judy came third with 1,820 points.
The cards were contrary. If you had five or six cards in a suit, partner had a void in that suit and one member of the opposition had four or five of them. Most difficult to bid and make a contract. Hence the low scores for that week.
“Some people cause happiness wherever they go; others, whenever they go!” Oscar Wilde.
Cheers,
Bridget.
