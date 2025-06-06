Looking for Vinnies volunteers

By Melissa Blewitt

Vice-President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson said the Condobolin Branch was always looking for new volunteers to help keep the great work of the organisation going.

“A volunteer can do all manner of jobs, such as sorting clothes, hanging up stock, and manning the cash register,” she stated.

“Many of our volunteers are now into the mid-eighties, so we would like to encourage those in the community that can, to volunteer at Vinnies.

“You can come down and help out in the shop and see if you like it. If you don’t want to do a specific role such as use the cash register, you don’t have to do that. You can choose to help out in

other areas.

“Please think about becoming a Vinnies volunteer – it is very rewarding.”

St Vincent de Paul Society NSW has a presence in close to 400 communities throughout NSW, providing volunteering opportunities through Vinnies Shops, specialist services and offering

assistance to people facing hardship through its members.

St Vincent de Paul Society NSW recognised National Volunteer Week (19-25 May) as an opportunity to celebrate the immense contribution made by its members and volunteers.

The theme of this year’s National Volunteer Week is ‘Connecting Communities’.

“We’re able to positively impact so many lives each year because of the dedication and generosity of our members and volunteers,” said Kelly Morgan, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW West Regional Director.

“Across the West region, our members have supported 8,500 people over the last year, providing $775,000 in financial and material assistance.

“This level of support is only possible because of our members and volunteers.

“Our volunteers give so much of themselves to support local communities, but they also gain a lot from the experience by building connections and developing skills for the greater good.

“We’re always on the lookout for people who want to give back and join the Vinnies NSW community – whether it’s as a member, volunteering at a shop or service, there’s a place for you here,” said Ms Morgan.