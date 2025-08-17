Looking for on-call fire fighters in Condobolin

Fire and Rescue NSW are looking for On Call Firefighters in Condobolin. Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin hosted an information session on Sunday, 3 August, where the community could ask questions about joining the team who are prepared for anything. ‘Coffee with a Fire Fighter’ was a chance to meet local members and hear about their experiences in the organisation. To join the team, you need to hold a current NSW Drivers Licence; be an Australian or New Zealand citizen or a permanent resident of Australia; live or work within a reasonable distance from your local station; and have daytime availability to respond to emergencies. Comprehensive training is provided, covering all aspects of the work involved in keeping your community safe. For more information or to apply visit www.fire.nsw. gov.au/on-call or phone (02) 5863 2300. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.