Looking back: The opening of the Condobolin Youth Centre

The Condobolin Youth Centre was officially opened in 2022.

Young people in Condobolin now have a safe and welcoming space to call their own, with Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton officially opening the Condobolin Youth Centre, located in Hay Street, on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

Mr Coulton was joined by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, John Medcalf OAM, for the official opening of the Youth Centre.

The Youth Centre features a new open plan kitchen, fully renovated bathrooms, media room with bean bags and big screen, a music space and new air-conditioning.

Acknowledgement to Country was delivered by Marion Packham and then the Galari Bila Waga Dhaany’s Dance Group performed three traditional dances at the event. Galari Bila Waga Dhaany’s is a Wiradjuri word Meaning Lachlan River Dancers.

“It is just fantastic to see this building come to life again, and I am extremely proud that we have been able to work in partnership with Government and other service providers to create a centre to support our young people,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, John Medcalf OAM, explained.

“Western Plains Regional Development is contracted by Council to deliver youth services to our community and they will manage the youth facility, providing their services and assisting other providers outreaching to our shire.”

The former NSW Government building has been renovated as a youth and community space thanks to $363,698 in funding provided under the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program.

“The LRCI program is making a real difference in communities across my electorate, funding projects that are creating local job opportunities and delivering lasting benefits, like the Condobolin Youth Centre,” Mr Coulton stated.

“This bright, modern building will be a wonderful asset for Condobolin, providing a safe space for young people to get together with their friends and connect with the community.

“It will also be a great meeting place for the wider community, with the potential to host workshops, training and other activities.

“It’s a pleasure to be here today to open this facility, and I look forward to seeing it be put to good use.”

The Condobolin Youth Centre renovation was funded under Round 2 of the LRCI program. The program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects, helping communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2021–22 Budget, the Australian Government announced a $1 billion extension of the LRCI program, following strong community and local government support, including an additional $4,257,016 for Lachlan Shire Council under Phase 3. This extension brings the total LRCI funding allocation for Lachlan Shire Council to $7,964,222.