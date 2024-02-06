Looking back: Harry Crouch competes in Swimming Championships

Harry Crouch competed in the Mountains and Plains Swimming Championships in Bathurst on 4th and 5th February 2012 winning the 11 Year Boy Championship with 84 points from a possible 90. Mountains and Plains is the amalgamation of the Central Tablelands and Central Western Districts and includes 29 clubs from Springwood over the mountains all the way out to Condobolin.

Over the two day meet Harry won 6 x gold, 1 x silver and 1 x bronze medal from 9 qualifying events. At this level of swimming the competition is very tough and Harry swum 9 personal best times to win the championship.

Saturday results – 5th 50m Backstroke in 42.43, 3rd 100m Backstroke in 1:33.00, 1st 50m Butterfly in 38.34, 2nd 100m Butterfly 1:31.12 and 1st 200m Individual Medley in 3:13.89.

Sunday results – 1st 50m Breaststroke in 47.52, 1st 100m Breaststroke in 1:43.84, 1st 50m Freestyle in 32.92 and 1st in 100m Freestyle in 1:13.20.

Harry has now qualified to compete at the Speedo Sprint Finals at Homebush on 11th March 2012, NSW Country Championships at Homebush on 25th and 26th February 2012 and has been selected as a member of the MPS squad to compete at the Brophy Meet in Canberra on 25th March 2012.