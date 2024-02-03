Looking back at: Visitors bring Christmas cheer to residents

A miniature horse and a lamb put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens in Condobolin on Monday, 5 December 2022.

Kerre and Lionel Pearce, along with ‘Rocky’ and ‘Dorrie the Dorper’ spent time at the facility recently, where residents interacted with the horse and lamb, who were more than willing to mingle with delighted residents.

“They all absolutely loved them,” Kerre explained.

“Residents patted ‘Rocky’ and ‘Dorrie the Dorper’, talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces.”

To make the visit even more special, both ‘Rocky’ and ‘Dorrie’ dressed up in their best festive finery.