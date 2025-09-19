Looking back at history

APA Group have been looking back on their early days and many are entering their photos and stories to share their memories from back in the day. Dave Sutton entered some great photos from the pipeline construction near Mount Hope and Condobolin. Dave remembers the “great camp” at Euglo. The images Dave shared are of a KATO excavator, and a truck or “float” – with a shot of it in action. APA Group shared the images and story via their Facebook page, thanking Dave for entering in his photos and history. Source and Image Credits: APA Group Facebook page (Images provided by Dave Sutton).