Looking back at 2023 new citizens

A Citizenship Ceremony was also part of the 2023 Lachlan Shire Council Australia Day Awards, which saw nine people become Australia Citizens at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin.

Sherri Melissa Goudie, Neethumol Kuttivelil Saju, Alex Mathew, Amrinder Brar, Mandeep kaur Gill, Adhiraj Brar, Clint Enryk Maravilla Tonogbanua, Clint Verde Tonogbanua and Elaine Mae Tonogbanua took one of two Australian Citizenship Pledges.

Having migrated from three different countries, including India, Canada and the Philippines, the conferees were welcomed by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM, who was the presiding officer for the ceremony.

“The skills and cultural diversity of the new citizens, as well as their participation in the community, enriches the experience for us all,” he said.

Did you know more than 5.7 million people have chosen to become citizens since the first citizenship ceremony in 1949?

Australian citizenship ceremonies are an important part of our nation’s celebrations, with more people becoming citizens on Australia Day than any other day of the year, a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“Our newest citizens have joined a special group of Australians who celebrate the anniversary of their citizenship each Australia Day,” the statement went on to say.

“Council and the community wish our new citizens Sherri Melissa Goudie, Neethumol Kuttivelil Saju, Alex Mathew, Amrinder Brar, Mandeep kaur Gill, Adhiraj Brar, Clint Enryk Maravilla Tonogbanua, Clint Verde Tonogbanua and Elaine Mae Tonogbanua the best in this new stage in their lives,” the statement concluded.