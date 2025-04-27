Logan represents school
Congratulations to Tullamore Central School student, Logan (right), who represented the school at the Western NSW Rugby League Trials in Parkes on Monday 7th April.
Logan was one of the 28 students from all over NSW (aprox. 250) to move through to the last round of selection.
“We are very proud of your achievements, Logan. You certainly played hard and fair! Thank you for representing Tullamore Central School in this elite sporting event, and good luck in your future football endeavours!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
