Locals ride hard at Hattah

Condo Auto Sports representatives held it flat and triumphed over the desert sands of Hattah in 2024.

Known as the ‘most challenging off-road race in Australia’, the event pushes the mind and body to their ultimate limits.

Condobolin’s father and son duo Todd Smith (First in Class) and Ted Smith (First in Class), each came away with a podium finish, while all other competitors gave it their best at the 2024 Penrite Hattah Desert Race.

Luke Chellas (Third in Class) and Jade Chellas (Second in Class) also put in an outstanding effort to finish in a top three spot.

Dylan McDonald took out top three in Junior Big Wheels (third in class). First time senior, Danielle McDonald came away with second in her class and 76th outright. Others travelling to the one of the most renowned and most challenging off-road races in Australia as part of the Condo Auto Sports crew included Matt Staniforth, James Staniforth, Jake Green, Kye Kinsela, Ashton Frost, Sonny Lister, Charlie Wallder, Riley Smith, Jack Kearney, Charlie Fox-Ashwin, Riley Hood, Priya Kinsela, Rowley Lister, Chad Worland, Harry Clark, Harrison Hood, Lachlan Jennings, Alfie Rosser and Clyde Carey.

After some 245 kilometres (seven times 35 kilometre laps) of riding in the desert Senior riders Todd Smith finished 49th outright and first in his class; Danielle McDonald 76th and second in her class; Matt Staniforth (Did Not Finish – DNF); James Staniforth (63rd outright and 16th in his class); Luke Chellas (28th outright third in his class): Jake Green (190th outright).

In the Juniors Big Wheels six laps of 22 kilometres (of which 247 started): Dylan McDonald (3rd outright and 3rd in class); Jade Chellas (54th outright and second in her class); Kye Kinsela (100th outright and 19th in his class); Ashton Frost (161st outright and 42nd in his class); Sonny Lister (185th outright and 53rd in his class); Charlie Wallder (198th outright); Riley Smith (199th outright); Jack Kearney (153rd outright); Lachlan Jennings (216th outright); Alfie Rosser (217th outright); Clyde Carey (DNF).

Juniors Small Wheels six laps of 12 kilometres (of which 95 started); Ted Smith (45th outright and first in his class); Charlie Fox-Ashwin (71st outright); Riley Hood (DNF); Priya Kinsela (92nd outright and fifth in her class); Rowley Lister (61st Outright); Chad Worland (80th outright); Harry Clark (84th outright); and Harrison Hood (94th outright). Central West was well represented with a number of riders from the Dubbo area also picking up podium finishes. All competitors were proud to take part in the event and are looking forward to doing it all again next year.

The 2024 Desert King was Callum Norton, who was the overall winner of the 2024 Penrite Hattah Desert Race. The 2024 Penrite Hattah Desert Race was held from 5 July until 7 July.