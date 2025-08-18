Local youth visit Canberra to watch rugby league

The Condobolin Youth Centre took 14 youth off to GIO Stadium in Canberra to watch the Canberra Raiders take on the Newcastle Knights!

Most of the kids were cheering for the Raiders – and it paid off with them coming out on top 44-18! The inclement weather wasn’t enough to put a damper on the day and a Maccas lunch was the cherry on top – the youth had a fantastic time!

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.

Contributed.