Local youth undertaking a Health Challenge

Lachlan Youth Services Kicks Off NSW Health Knockout Challenge – “Wellness Warriors” Ready to go!

We’re proud to announce that we’ve been successful in receiving the NSW Health Knockout Challenge grant!

This grant supports our exciting 10-week gym and healthy cooking program at the Youth Centre. We opened up 20 spots—and they booked out fast, showing just how keen our local youth are to get involved!

The NSW Aboriginal Knockout Health Challenge is a free initiative that brings community together to eat healthy, get active, and support each other to live a more balanced lifestyle.

We kicked off our first gym session yesterday with Personal Training – Brayden Davis. The kids were full of energy and ready to get started! We handed out our official Knockout shirts—our team name is “Wellness Warriors”!

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council. Contributed.