Local youth finding unique voices

By Melissa Blewitt

Lawrence Barlow (Lollipop) and Anthony Riley helped local youth share and create stories, music and song through recording and podcast sessions.

The duo joined talents during the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation’s NAIDOC celebrations at the Wiradjuri Study Centre on Monday, 7 July.

They workshopped music and lyrics and encouraged local youth to find their own unique voices.

Lawrence, a Wiradjuri and Ngiyampaa man, was born in Condobolin has been singing, writing songs, and entertaining the people Condobolin to Sydney, and everywhere in between for over 30 years.

He told youth about the power of song to carry story. The group talked about songs close to their own hearts, and how certain songs become the soundtrack to life’s big events.

Anthony Riley is a proud Wiradjuri man, born and raised in Dubbo. He is the founder and owner of Kawangari Enterprises. He has dedicated most of his adult life preserving and promoting Wiradjuri language and culture.

He grew up in a family which cherished music. Anthony incorporates language and cultural stories into his songs. Anthony explores themes such as mental health, aiming to empower the next generation to navigate their struggles and build resilience.

Anthony has also taught Wiradjuri language in schools in Dubbo and surrounding areas through TAFE, with AECG and community groups.