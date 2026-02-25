Local SES members recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

The NSW Government acknowledged the invaluable contribution by local State Emergency Service (SES) Unit members, by awarding them a NSW Premier’s Flood Emergency Citation.

The Citations were presented to members at a special celebratory dinner at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel in Condobolin recently.

Susan Bennett, Graeme Yetman, James Stewart, Keith Dawe, Delwyn Wright, Gerard Payne, Neville Harvey and Ray Coff were all recognised for their efforts. Recipients not able to be present on the night were David Truscott, Carol Lukins, Paul Lukins, Sean Crammond and Larissa Crammond.

In a letter, NSW Premier Chris Minns, NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and NSW State Emergency Services Commissioner Mike Wassing (AFSM), praised the efforts of local SES members.

“It is our privilege to acknowledge your invaluable contribution to the response efforts during the ongoing major floods that impacted NSW from 2022 to 2023,” the letter began.

“On behalf of this government and the people of NSW, we thank you. “During these two years, our state faced compounding catastrophic floods that set new records for rainfall in river catchments and flood levels across many regions.

“Your dedication had profoundly touched the hearts of our community and will leave a lasting impact for years to come.

“Thank you for your dedication to the people of NSW.”