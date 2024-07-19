Local schools ‘Keep the Fire Burning’

Condobolin’s educational community on the banks of the Galari River to collectively launch NAIDOC Week celebrations on Monday, 1 July.

The opening ceremony embraced the theme of ‘Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud’ with particpants sharing knowledge across generations. Ryan Goodsell (Condobolin High School) welcomed everyone to the combined Schools NAIDOC Week opening.

Condobolin High School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, and Condobolin Public School shared in a journey with family and community members together.

Those gathered heard from students across the three schools about the meaning of this year’s theme with speakers Willow Frost (St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin), Murray Worthington (Condobolin Public School) and Bella Clemson (Condobolin High School) explaining the history of Welcome to Country.

Mrs Marion Packham then delievered the Welcome to Country. Stella Jarick (Condobolin Public School) and Peter Elias (St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin) each described how and why a Smoking Ceremony is performed.

Stephen Coe performed the Smoking Ceremony, which involved him moving throughout the crowd.

Within the community, there are many students who embrace, live and share their culture. Nikki Read and the Galari Dancers performed a dance at the launch, much to the delight of the crowd.

Landon Windsor and Haylee Bell (Condobolin Public School) were the first to give their address on this year’s NAIDOC Week theme – ‘Keep the Fire Burning: Blak, Loud and Proud.’

Nicholas Brangwin and Brooklyn Merritt (St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin) shared their story, ‘Condobolin Dreaming’ with the audience. Students held artworks depicting the story throughout the presentation.

Gemma O’Bryan and Ladeisha-Lee Capewell (Condobolin High School) were also invited to give an address at the launch.

Students from Condobolin High School Boys Dance Group shared a glimpse into their culture through sharing a number of traditional dances. Former Condobolin High School student Braith Sloane was welcomed back as part of a reciprocal cultural exchange with Newington College.

As a symbol of the ongoing connection between the three schools, representatives from each school were invited to step forward. Ms Marion Packham, Stephen Coe, Ms Amanda Coe (President of the Condobolin Aboriginal Education Consultative Group – AECG), and all Principals along with local Elders were invited to make a handprint on each of the artworks presented as part of the launch. Once the artworks were finished, they were presented to each school to serve as a reminder for this year’s NAIDOC Week theme – ‘Keep the Fire Burning: Blak, Loud and Proud.’

Errol Packham (Condobolin High School) asked the audience to let the chorus of ‘I am Australian’ resonate with them as the creation of the artworks was undertaken.

Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce concluded the official launch, by saying thank you to all those involved in making the day a success.