Local players successful

Condobolin Junior Rugby League was well represented with players in the Far West Academy of Sport teams with Memphis Jones and Billy Simpson in the Under 17 boys, Keaton Sloane, Xavier Pawsey and Peter Elias in Under 15 Boys and Mahayla Atkinson in Under 15 girls squads all making an impact. All age groups came away with very convincing wins when they took on Cessnock recently.