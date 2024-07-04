Local Heritage Grants now open

Lachlan Shire Council’s local Heritage Grants are now open, with the application closing date fast approaching.

Council is inviting applications for a grant from our Local Heritage Fund to assist with conservation and restoration work.

Examples of the type of work that can be funded under this program include:

•Painting in approved colour schemes

•Stabilisation and restoration of buildings

•Repairs to stumps, walls, roofs, doors and windows

•Reinstating missing components, including verandahs

“The aim is to maintain, preserve or restore elements that contribute to the items or significant buildings with heritage value,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“The funding cannot be used for non-period improvements such as new kitchens, bathrooms, carports or offices.

“Where grants are approved, they are usually on a dollar-for-dollar basis. A limit of approximately $10,000.00, with the amount to be matched from the owner, is envisaged, but this may vary depending on the number of applications received and the heritage significance of the building.

“Council will consider applications where the owner’s contribution is in the form of labour and/or materials rather than cash.

“Please note that grants are not made in respect of properties on which rates are unpaid, for works already undertaken,” the statement concluded.

Detailed selection criteria, conditions and application forms are in the Local Heritage Fund Package. This package is available for download on Council’s website (www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au).

Applicants can contact Council on 6895 1900 to discuss the proposal.

Applications, including providing quotations for the proposed work, close on Monday, 22 July 2024.

Successful applicants are likely to be announced in September 2024 and have until April 2025 to complete the work.