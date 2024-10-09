Local cricket trio play well at Carnival in Dubbo

Junior Cricket

Eli Heffernan, Jacob Doyle and Macauley Packham played in the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 14’s team from 1st – 3rd October.

The team competed in the Max Shepherd Shield which was held as a season opener in Dubbo.

This was the Lachlan debut for Jacob and Macauley as they joined the more experienced Eli as the Condo contingent. Kye Kendall was also named in this side however was unavailable for this carnival. We look forward to seeing how these boys progress over the summer.

The team played four games over the three days with a mix of 45 over and T20 matches.

Tuesday saw Lachlan take on Bathurst (45 overs). Eli started his season with a half century, finishing on 62. Unfortunately, Bathurst came away with the win.

Wednesday was the allocated T20 day with two games scheduled. The first was against Orange that saw Eli continue his form from the day before finishing on 47 not out and hitting the winning runs. Jacob put in a solid bowling performance to finish with 0/2 from 2 overs. The afternoon game saw Lachlan take on Lake Macquarie. Lake Macquarie were new to the competition this year and showed their class winning the match.

Thursday saw some tired boys after a big start to the season. The team took on Western Cricket Zone in the final 45 over match. Macauley had settled into the team and scored his first runs for Lachlan, finishing on 28 from 32 balls. He also took his first wicket finishing the game of with a bowled. Jacob had his best figures for the week 1/3 from 4 overs.

All in all, it was a successful carnival for the cricketers from Condobolin. Condobolin Junior Cricket Association would like to extend their gratitude to the families who supported our young crickets to attend this carnival. Good luck in the upcoming season.

Contributed.

BELOW: Eli Heffernan, Jacob Doyle and Macauley Packham showed skills and determination as part of the Lachlan Under 14’s representative team. They played four games in three days, and were fantastic ambassadors for Condobolin Junior Cricket Association. The Lachlan team came away with two wins. Eli made 121 runs over the three games, making a high score of 62 in his first match. Macauley made 28 runs and Jacob 21 runs during the carnival. Eli took two wickets, Macauley and Jacob took one wicket each. Jacob had the best figures of one wicket for three runs from four overs. Macauley took two catches in the field, while Eli took one. Well done, Jacob, Macauley and Eli! Image Credit: Stevie Pawsey.