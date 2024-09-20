Local Agents named Best in the Country

Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong was recognised at the annual Ray White Rural and Livestock awards in Toowoomba recently.

The awards celebrate the achievements of the top offices and individuals throughout the network.

Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong was named the top office in the Rural network for settled commission and #1 Rural NSW/ACT Office for settled commission.

Managing director and principal Tracie Robertson expressed her deep appreciation for the award, attributing the success to the unwavering teamwork and the solid foundation that has been built within the business.

“It makes you reflect, to think there are so many impressive people in this organisation, and to sit there in that room and look around and think, ‘what are we doing right?’,” she stated in a Ray White Press Release.

“I guess there are so many small things we’re doing right, there’s not one big thing, there’s nothing glaringly obvious, it’s just a lot of little tiny building blocks that are working to such an extent that we’ve been able to get to number one in such an impressive group.

“It’s very humbling and very exciting.”

The Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong team controlled the list of top agents in the 23-24 financial year, with fellow sales agents Forbes’s Brendon Allegri coming in at #2, Condobolin’s Paddy Ward at #4 and Kim Watts #9 on the list.

Salespeople and offices that also distinguished themselves in the auction space were awarded with the Competition Creators award. Nick Kelly, of Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong added another trophy to his cabinet, being named the Top Competition Creator in the Rural network for an individual.

Marketing is at the heart of the Ray White Rural Group, and it continues to dominate the media with the greatest share of voice. Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong was also the leading advertiser for both the North Queensland Register and Stock and Land.

Rounding out the businesses’ outstanding achievements, Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong won the Top Property Management – Net Growth prize.

Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong’s success is driven by a combination of teamwork, innovative marketing, and outstanding leadership, exemplifies the core values that have sustained Ray White Rural for the past 30 years.