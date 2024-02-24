Linda welcomed to town
Linda Singh is making her home in Condobolin and she was welcomed with an afternoon tea, which was held at the Community Centre on New Year’s Day. Linda is the sister of Condobolin resident Rohini Dwyer and is originally from Fiji.
ABOVE: Rohini Dwyer, Melodina Quin, Heather Blackley, Merle Gonzales, Fe Redenbach, Linda Singh and Jean Piper. Image Contributed.
