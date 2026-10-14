Lila competes in Horse Sports event

By Hayley Egan

Tottenham Central School student Lila along with her trusty steed, Trigger, attended the St Mary’s Parish School Interschool Horse Sports event in Warren on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd September.
Lila rode exceptionally well and took home Champion Rider for her age group.
The event was in conjunction with Central West Riding Club.

Last Updated: 13/10/2026By

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