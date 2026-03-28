Life Membership presented to Marie Ritchie

Marie Ritchie was awarded Life Membership to the Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club at their annual Club Presentation Day on Sunday, 15 March.

The following was read out on the day:

“Marie has been involved with the Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club for some 30 years. An incredible achievement.

“First as a proud mother who brought her children down to swim with the sires, then staying affiliated with the Club and assisting with time keeping even during seasons when none of her children were swimming.

“On 2 April 2006, Marie took on the position of time keeper. This is a position she still holds 20 years later and has mastered the role of handing out stop watches ad barking orders at the starter every Sunday. Now, we witness Marie passing her love for the Club down to her children and grand children, keeping the Diggers Swimming Club alive throughout the generations.

“Just like Kelly, Marie is another key member in fundraising efforts with selling tickets and acquiring donations from businesses. If the Club had a dollar for every time Marie has said ‘I’m going to swim next year’ there would be no need for any fundraising. I am yet to write a time trial down for her.

“But in all seriousness, the efforts these ladies will never go unrecognised and we are grateful and honoured to have you both as valued members of our Club.”